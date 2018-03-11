WrestlingInc.com

Kevin Owens Rips Sami Zayn (Video), John Cena And AJ Styles Hype Fastlane, Dolph Ziggler - Kickoff

By Marc Middleton | March 11, 2018

- Above is video of Kevin Owens ripping into Sami Zayn during last nights WWE live event in Corbin, Kentucky.

Backstage Update On WrestleMania Plans For Kevin Owens And Sami Zayn, No WM Title Match For The Bar?
- Dolph Ziggler will be taking fan questions during tonight's WWE Fastlane Kickoff pre-show. Fans can tweet their questions with the #AskDolph hashtag.

- John Cena, who appeared with Nikki Bella at SXSW this weekend in Austin, tweeted the following along with WWE Champion AJ Styles to promote tonight's Six-Pack Challenge at Fastlane:



