Triple H Goes Hard For WrestleMania 34 (Videos), Ricochet Wins Dark Main Event, The Balor Club

By Marc Middleton | March 11, 2018

- Above is the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger, featuring The Balor Club - Finn Balor, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

- Our spoiler report from Wednesday's WWE NXT TV tapings noted that Chris Dijak vs. Ricochet closed the tapings in a match taped for a future episode. That match was actually a dark match done to send the crowd home happy. Fans in attendance noted that the two tore the house down. Ricochet picked up the win.

- Below are the latest workout clips from Triple H as he and Stephanie McMahon prepare to face Ronda Rousey and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34:



