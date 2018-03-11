Triple H Goes Hard For WrestleMania 34 (Videos), Ricochet Wins Dark Main Event, The Balor Club

- Above is the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger, featuring The Balor Club - Finn Balor, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.
- Our spoiler report from Wednesday's WWE NXT TV tapings noted that Chris Dijak vs. Ricochet closed the tapings in a match taped for a future episode. That match was actually a dark match done to send the crowd home happy. Fans in attendance noted that the two tore the house down. Ricochet picked up the win.
- Below are the latest workout clips from Triple H as he and Stephanie McMahon prepare to face Ronda Rousey and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34:
Deads...— Triple H (@TripleH) March 10, 2018
jumps...
squats...
sled...etc etc.
plus really hard core stuff!
Doesn't matter what they're called...just #DoTheWork!@StephMcMahon @DeFrancosGym pic.twitter.com/BEiyhqfesQ
...in life you've gotta be willing to stick your neck out...always be ready!!!!#DoTheWork pic.twitter.com/AjUpyDC0IH— Triple H (@TripleH) March 11, 2018