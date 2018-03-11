WWE Fastlane: Breezango & Tye Dillinger Vs. Mojo Rawley, Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable (Kickoff)

Mojo Rawley, Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable vs. Tyler Breeze, Fandango and Tye Dillinger

We go to the ring and out first comes Breezango for tonight's six-man Kickoff match. We see Fashion Files video from earlier with these two teams facing off backstage to set up the match. Tye Dillinger is out next to join Tyler Breeze and Fandango. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin are out first for their team. Out next comes Mojo Rawley.

Gable starts off with Breeze. Gable talks trash and tosses Breeze as he approaches. Fandango comes in and puts on wrestling headgear that Tye hands him. Fans pop. Fandango looks to try and tangle on the mat with Gable but he gets slammed. Breeze tags back in. Gable drops to the mat and invites Breeze to try and out-wrestle him. Breeze hops on Gable's back like a horse. They go at it and Breeze nails a dropkick. Shelton comes in but he also gets dropkicked. Mojo comes in but Tye and Fandango assist to clear the ring. Shelton and Mojo recover on the floor before Gable floors Breeze. Gable looks down at Breeze as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Shelton works Breeze over. Shelton drops knees over Breeze's arm and keeps him grounded by the arm. Breeze tries to make a tag but Benjamin drops Breeze by his arm and covers for a 2 count. Gable tags in and they double team Breeze with several moves. Gable with a 2 count. Gable keeps Breeze grounded now. Gable ends up hitting an overhead belly-to-belly but Fandango breaks up the pin attempt.

Mojo tags in and stalks Breeze before going to work on him. Fans chant "you can't wrestle" at Mojo. Mojo says he didn't come out here to wrestle. Mojo rams Breeze back into the corner and hits him with shoulder thrusts. Mojo knocks Fandango off the apron after taunting Dillinger. Mojo turns around and Breeze drops him. Tye and Gable tag in. Tye unloads, knocking Shelton off the apron. Mojo comes in but Tye also takes him out. Tye goes back to work on Gable and gets fired up as fans pop and do the "10!" chant. Tye exposes his knee and goes for the Tye Breaker but Shelton runs in. Fandango takes out Shelton. Gable blocks a superkick and rolls Tye up for a close 2 count. Gable with an overhead kick. Shelton tags in and lifts Tye as Gable goes to the top. Tye fights out. Gable lands on his feet but Breeze hits him with a Beauty Shot. Shelton gets sent to the apron and brought down by Tye. Mojo and Tye go at it now with a near fall. Tye ends up dropping Mojo with a shot to the face and covering for the pin.

Winners: Breezango and Tye Dillinger

After the match, Tye and Breezango celebrate in the middle of the ring.

