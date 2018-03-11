WWE Fastlane: Rusev Vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev

We go right to the ring and out comes Shinsuke Nakamura to a pop. Greg Hamilton does the introduction. Out next comes Aiden English. He sings and raps about Rusev Day and Nakamura, taking a shot at Columbus. English introduces Rusev and out he comes to a pop.

Rusev marches to the ring with English as we see some of the international announce teams at ringside. Fans do dueling chants for both Superstars as they lock up and get a feel for each other. Rusev takes Nakamura down and covers for a 1 count. They trade holds now with Rusev taking control. Nakamura nails a kick and stops Rusev in his tracks. Nakamura with some offense and a knee drop for a quick pin attempt. Rusev rocks Nakamura with right hands as the dueling chants start back up.

They trade holds and Nakamura turns it around. Nakamura ducks a shot and shows off some. Nakamura taunts Rusev and tells him to bring it. Rusev rolls out of the ring for a breather with English. Fans boo. Nakamura taunts Rusev as he takes his time on the outside. Rusev makes it back in at the 9 count but goes right back to the floor for more boos. Nakamura follows and unloads on the floor. Nakamura brings Rusev to the apron and hits a high knee. Nakamura drops down with a knee to the back of the neck now. Nakamura rolls Rusev back into the ring as fans do dueling chants. Rusev drops Nakamura on the apron as he tries to come back in as Nakamura was staring at English. Rusev knocks Nakamura to the floor, sending him into the barrier and then the apron. Rusev rams Nakamura back into the apron again. Rusev brings it back into the ring for a close 2 count.

Nakamura tries to fight back now but Rusev keeps him tied up. Nakamura finally counters and takes Rusev down with a heel hook. Rusev makes it to the bottom rope and breaks the hold. Rusev catches Nakamura with a big slam for a close 2 count. Rusev drops an elbow and keeps Nakamura down. More dueling chants as Rusev slows the match back down. Nakamura looks to make a comeback but Rusev rocks him with big shots to the gut. They run the ropes and Nakamura drops Rusev with a big flying kick.

Nakamura with kicks while Rusev is on his knees now. Nakamura drops Rusev. Rusev crawls to the corner. Nakamura runs with a big knee into the corner. Nakamura places Rusev across the top rope and runs in with the high knee for another 2 count. Nakamura with more knees. Nakamura keeps Rusev grounded now. Rusev powers up while in a submission but Nakamura brings him right back down. Rusev nails a fall-away slam. Rusev with more offense and a huge kick to drop Nakamura on his face. Rusev only gets a 2 count. Rusev goes for the Machka Kick but Nakamura blocks it. They trade big shots and Rusev takes the leg out. Nakamura comes right back and drops Rusev. More back and forth and counters now. Rusev goes for The Accolade but can't get it locked. Nakamura drops Rusev and goes to the corner to wait for him to get up. Nakamura goes for Kinshasa but Rusev shuts him down with the Machka Kick. Nakamura kicks out at 2 and Rusev can't believe it.

Rusev stomps on Nakamura's spine and goes for The Accolade but it's blocked. Nakamura drops Rusev and nails the Kinshasa for the pin.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

After the match, Nakamura stands tall and points at the WrestleMania 34 sign as his music hits. We go to replays. Nakamura stands on the top rope and points up at the WrestleMania sign as fans pop.

