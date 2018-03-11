WWE Fastlane: Randy Orton Vs. Bobby Roode (WWE United States Title Match)

WWE United States Title Match: Randy Orton vs. Bobby Roode

We go to the ring and out first comes Randy Orton. WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode is out next. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton.

They lock up and trade holds in the middle of the ring. Roode works on the arm but Orton drops Roode. Roode gets right back to his feet and we have a stalemate. They go at it again and Orton gets the upperhand. They run the ropes and Roode drops Orton. Roode poses some after getting the upperhand again. Roode runs the ropes and Orton drops him with a back elbow. Fans chant for the RKO as they face off and lock up again. Orton takes control again and we get another face off. Roode with a headlock. Orton takes it to the corner. Roode with a chop but Orton uppercuts him. Orton avoids a Glorious DDT and scrambles to the floor.

Orton goes to the floor for a breather. We see Jinder Mahal and Sunil Singh watching on a screen backstage. Orton comes back in, tangling on the ropes with Roode but Orton takes control and drops Roode over the top rope. Orton covers for a quick pin attempts. Orton works Roode around the ring now. Roode comes out of the corner with a big clothesline for a 1 count.

Roode keeps control and drops a knee for a quick 1 count. Orton tries to break free from a hold but Roode keeps him down. Orton blocks a suplex and nails one of his own. Roode with more offense, including a big shot out of the corner. Roode goes to the top and nails a flying clothesline and a neckbreaker. Roode misses the Glorious DDT. Orton comes back and unloads. Orton with a powerslam. Roode goes to the apron to avoid a pin. Orton goes for the second rope draping DDT but Roode avoids it. Orton drops Roode over the top rope. Orton runs into a boot in the corner. Roode stands up and nails the Blockbuster for a close 2 count.

More back and forth now. Orton finally hits the second rope draping DDT. Orton gets fired up and looks up at the WrestleMania banner. Orton drops down and goes for the RKO but it's blocked. Orton blocks Roode before a quick pin attempt. Roode dumps Orton over the top rope to the floor. Roode follows. They go at it on the floor again. Orton drops Roode over the barrier hard. They end up back in the ring and Orton takes Roode to the top. Orton rocks Roode a few times. Orton climbs up for a superplex but Roode fights back.

Roode counters and goes for the sunset flip but Orton counters. Roode keeps trying and slams Orton to the mat for a close 2 count. Roode goes back to the top but Orton crotches him by taking his leg out. Orton climbs up for a superplex and nails it this time. Orton is slow to make the cover and Roode kicks out at 2. We get a replay of the superplex. They trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Roode counters an uppercut and goes for a backslide but Orton kicks out at 2. Orton blocks the Glorious DDT and Roode blocks the RKO. Roode catches Orton with a big spinebuster for a close 2 count.

Orton runs into a boot int he corner. Roode goes to the top for a Blockbuster but Orton catches him on the way down with the RKO for a huge pop. Orton covers for the win and the title.

Winner and New WWE United States Champion: Randy Orton

After the match, Orton takes the title and stands tall as fans pop. We get replays and come back to Orton celebrating. The music interrupts and out comes Jinder Mahal. Orton stares him down. Jinder enters the ring, kicks Orton in the gut and then drops him. Roode comes over and fights Jinder, dropping him with the Glorious DDT. Roode grabs Orton and hits him with the DDT next. Roode stands tall and leaves the ring as his music hits.

This is from our live coverage of WWE Fastlane. To access our full WWE Fastlane coverage, click here.