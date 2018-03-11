WWE Fastlane: Becky Lynch & Naomi Vs. Carmella & Natalya

Becky Lynch and Naomi vs. Carmella and Natalya

We go to the ring and out first comes Naomi, followed by partner Becky Lynch. Carmella is out next with her Money In the Bank briefcase. Natalya is out last for her team.

We see more of the international announce teams in the arena as Natalya makes her way to the ring. Carmella starts off with Becky and they go at it. Becky with an early 1 count. They talk trash and Becky shoves Carmella. Becky tries to take Carmella down with the Dis-Arm-Her but Carmella goes to the bottom rope. Carmella takes Becky to the corner and in comes Natalya for some double teaming. Natalya takes Becky down and walks on her. Natalya taunts Naomi, allowing Becky to roll her up from behind for 2.

Becky takes control of Natalya and in comes Naomi for some double teaming. Naomi with a big slap to the face for a 2 count. Natalya shoves Naomi but Naomi comes back with low kicks. Naomi charges and floors Natalya. Naomi misses in the corner and Natalya drops her. Natalya runs the ropes but Naomi hits the modified stunner. Naomi goes for the split-legged moonsault from the corner but Carmella comes over and Naomi has to kick her off the apron. Natalya takes advantage and powerbombs Naomi to the mat for a 2 count.

Natalya wastes some time and covers for a 2 count. Carmella tags in and works over Naomi, taking it to the corner. Carmella shows off some and hits a Bronco Buster in the corner. Carmella with another pin attempt and more offense, grinding Naomi's face into the mat. Carmella keeps Naomi grounded now and talks trash. Naomi fights up and goes for a slam but it's blocked. Naomi goes for a tag but Carmella brings her down by her hair. Natalya tags back in and keeps Naomi grounded. More back and forth now. Carmella tags in and uses the ropes for a submission on Naomi. The referee counts and she breaks it. Carmella with more use of the hair as the referee warns her. Carmella goes wild on Naomi and beats her while she's face down on the apron. Carmella with a 2 count.

Natalya tags in but Naomi spears Carmella back into the corner. Natalya grabs Naomi but Naomi brewaks free and tags in Becky. Becky unloads Natalya, running her over and dropping her with a kick. Becky with the Bexploder suplex. Becky gets fired up as fans pop for her. Natalya sends Becky to the apron but Becky hits her with strikes. Becky goes to the top and nails a missile dropkick. Carmella tags in but Becky kicks her. Carmella with a jawbreaker. Naomi tags in and kicks Carmella from the apron. Naomi brings it in with the sunset flip but Carmella kicks out at 2. Carmella avoids a Rear View. Naomi botches her springboard kick a bit but drops Carmella with it. Becky tags in and leaps from the top but Natalya breaks the pin attempt. Naomi tries to tangle with Natalya but Natalya sends her to the floor. Becky sends Natalya to the floor. Carmella and Becky go at it now. Natalya gets on the apron and provides a distraction, allowing Carmella to bring Becky from the top with the scissors. Naomi breaks that pin attempt just in time.

Natalya tries to hand in the MITB briefcase to Carmella while the referee is distracted by Naomi. Becky pushes Carmella to the side and knocks Natalya off the apron. Becky turns around to the big kick from Carmella for the pin.

Winners: Natalya and Carmella

After the match, Carmella and Natalya celebrate on the ramp as their music hits. We get a replay and come back to the heels leaving as Carmella raises the briefcase.

