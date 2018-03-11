Welcome to WrestlingINC's coverage of WWE Talking Smack. The show will get started at the conclusion of the blue brand's latest pay-per-view, WWE Fastlane. Charlotte, Randy Orton, and Shane McMahon will be guests as host Renee Young and Sam Roberts guide us through all the action.

- Renee Young and Sam Roberts welcome us in and run down some of the big moments tonight: Asuka and Charlotte along with AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania is now official.

United States Champion Randy Orton joins the show.

- Orton says he's happy to be the champion and it hadn't previously because the opportunity hadn't happened previously. Says he's happy to be a Grand Slam champion. Spoke about Bobby Roode and said he's worked his butt off to get to where he is now. Wouldn't mind more of a feud against him. He's asked about Jinder Mahal, Orton says Mahal gets under his skin from previously battles. Renee wonders where he's headed now with WrestleMania coming up in a hurry. Orton responds it's always nice to go into WrestleMania with a title around your waist and wants to represent the title properly. Orton calls Peter Rosenberg, "Paul Rosenberg" while telling a story. Renee asks about John Cena, who currently doesn't have a match at WrestleMania. Orton responded it was fun to see Cena cry at the last post-PPV show and that he's known Cena for a long time, didn't really hedge one way or the other about a match. Orton heads out.

- Sam and Renee talk about the Bludgeon Brothers interfering in tonight's tag title match. We see clips of their destruction.

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte joins the show.

- Renee asked about Ruby Riott's performance tonight, Charlotte knows what Ruby feels like in a big pressure situation and Ruby made a name for herself tonight. Charlotte says she wasn't sure if Asuka was going to pick her, but she's watch Asuka's dominance in both NXT and on Raw. Says she's ready for Asuka, will go into WrestleMania as the champ and will leave the champ. Sam talks about how Charlotte has been at the top of the women's division, but once Asuka showed up, the conversation shifted a bit. Charlotte says that's motivated her to be even better as she looks to defeat the streak and cement her legacy. Charlotte doesn't think Asuka is overrated. Sam wonders if Asuka is underestimating Charlotte by choosing her. Charlotte isn't sure about that, but thinks Asuka is very sure of her own talents. Charlotte exits.

- Sam and Renee preview AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura is now official. Sam calls out them coming over from NJPW and the match they had there.

Shane McMahon joins the show.

- Renee asks about Shane inserting himself in tonight's match, Shane said he was provoked. Renee says it seems like Shane and Daniel are acting based on emotions a lot, Shane seems to agree with what happened tonight. "It's tough, sometimes it gets me in trouble." Renee asks if Shane spoke with Bryan yet, he said no. Sam asks if he regrets what he did, Shane responded it's still pretty fresh, "you get kicked in the face, it kind of sets you off." Sam says it looks like it was an accidental kick, but Shane didn't seem to care about that. Shane says he's never liked Kevin Owens. Renee refers back to KO beating up Vince McMahon and Shane says that's really where the dislike all started. He says he respects Kevin's talent, but that's about it. He will never forget what Owens did to his Dad. Brings up Hell in a Cell and how he thought he was going to finish off Owens, but then Zayn inserted himself into their business. He continues that this has become very complex between Owens, Zayn, Bryan, and trying to run the show. Shane thinks Bryan is "blinded" by KO and Zayn and is living vicariously through them. Renee taking Shane to take about costing both KO and Zayn their title win. He says right now he doesn't feel bad, maybe later on he may think differently. Renee thanks Shane for his appearance, as we head out.