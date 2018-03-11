WWE Fastlane: Six-Pack Challenge For The WWE Title

Six-Pack Challenge for the WWE Title: Kevin Owens vs. John Cena vs. Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. AJ Styles

We go to the ring for tonight's main event and out comes SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon, who will be watching from ringside. John Cena is out first to a mixed reaction. Baron Corbin is out next, followed by Dolph Ziggler. Kevin Owens is out next but Sami Zayn's music hits before he reaches the ring. Sami heads to the ring and acts like Owens isn't there. WWE Champion AJ Styles is out last for a pop. We get formal ring introductions from Hamilton.

The bell rings and Cena hits Attitude Adjustments on Sami, then Owens, then Corbin, then Ziggler. AJ charges and Cena puts his brakes on. They face off as fans pop. Cena and AJ are alone in the ring now. They go at it and Cena gets the upperhand. They trade shots in the middle of the ring now. Cena goes for the AA but AJ counters. AJ nails Cena and goes for the Styles Clash but it's avoided. AJ goes to the apron but the other 4 Superstars jump up on the apron now and stare at Cena & AJ. They enter and surround Cena. AJ joins them and Cena gets beat down by all 5 opponents. Cena gets sent to the floor to regroup.

AJ and Owens go at it while Sami and Corbin work on Sami. AJ and Owens brawl to the floor. Corbin works over Sami and Ziggler joins him, also on the floor. Corbin runs over and decks Owens & AJ, going from man to man with strikes. Corbin rolls AJ in but Owens decks Corbin from behind. Corbin launches Owens into the barrier as Shane looks on. Corbin returns to the ring but AJ rolls him up for 2. AJ sends Corbin over the top. Sami runs in and tangles with AJ for a 2 count. AJ tosses Sami to the floor. AJ turns around to a knee from Owens. AJ counters Owens for a roll-up for 2. AJ plants Owens on his face. Corbin comes back in and goes at it with AJ but he gets dropped. Ziggler runs but AJ hits him with a neckbreaker. AJ avoids a Helluva Kick and nails the inverted DDT from the corner for a 2 count as Owens breaks it up.

Fans chant for AJ as Owens gets the best of him. Owens goes to the top but AJ rocks him. AJ climbs up but Owens fights him and headbutts him to the mat. Corbin comes in and tosses AJ to the floor. Sami kicks Corbin but Corbin floors Sami. Cena runs in and drops Corbin. Ziggler with a DDT on Cena. Owens with a Frogsplash on Ziggler but AJ breaks it up at 2.

Owens and AJ go at it as fans do dueling chants for Cena. AJ with a pele kick. Styles goes for the Clash but gets sent to the floor. Corbin runs in and goes at it with Owens. Corbin with a chokeslam backbreaker. Ziggler with a Zig Zag on Corbin. Cena runs in and plants Ziggler, then Cena. Cena calls for a Five Knuckle Shuffle on Sami and Ziggler. Cena hits it. Cena goes for the AA on Ziggler but it's turned into a Fame-asser for a close 2 count. Ziggler cranks up the band as Cena gets up. Cena ducks the superkick and applies the STF on Ziggler.

AJ runs in and breaks the submission. AJ goes for the Clash on Cena but it's blocked. AJ tries again and nails the Clash but Sami breaks the pin at 2. Sami mounts AJ with strikes now. Corbin comes in but Sami rocks him. Corbin knees Sami and sends him to the apron. Sami keeps fighting and rams Corbin into the turnbuckle. He springboards but Corbin drops him and sends him to the floor. Corbin ends up hitting the Dream Crusher clothesline on Owens. Corbin catches AJ with a Deep Six but Styles rolls to the floor. Corbin drops Ziggler but misses End of Days. Corbin and Ziggler go to the floor. Corbin tosses Ziggler over the barrier into the crowd. Corbin follows Ziggler over into the crowd and slams him into a barrier. Corbin charges to put Ziggler through a set of hockey glass boards but they both go through them and go down.

Owens rocks AJ at ringside now. Owens takes apart one of the announce tables as fans cheer. Owens talks trash and goes to put AJ through an announce table but Styles turns it around. Styles clotheslines Sami over the barrier into the timekeeper's area as Shane looks on. Cena comes over and joins Owens on top of the announce table. Cena goes for the AA but Owens scrambles away. Cena grabs AJ and puts him through an announce table with the AA. Cena rolls Owens into the ring but runs into a big boot in the corner. Sami runs in and drops Cena. Cena rolls to the floor. Sami and Owens face off in the middle of the ring now.

Sami says he's a man of his word and will do it. Fans boo as it looks like Sami is about to lay down for Owens. Sami lays down but Owens hesitates. Sami suckers Owens in and rolls him up for a 2 count. They unload on each other in the middle of the ring now. Sami gets the upperhand and Owens goes to the floor. Sami follows and Owens launches him hard into the barrier. Owens goes to powerbomb Sami on the floor but he jumps to the apron. Owens goes for a powerbomb on the apron but Sami dodges it and they both end up on the floor. Sami crawls over towards Shane and talks some trash to him. Shane stands up and faces off with Sami. Owens goes for a superkick but Sami moves and Owens takes out Shane with the kick.

Sami jumps through the ropes and hits the big corner DDT on the floor that he's known for, taking Owens down. Fans chant "this is awesome" now. Sami brings Owens back into the ring and waits for him to get up. Sami goes for the Helluva Kick but Owens superkicks him. Ziggler runs in on Owens but it's countered. Owens with a pop-up powerbomb on Ziggler for a close 2 count as Shane pulls the referee out of the ring. Owens can't believe it. Sami takes advantage of a distracted Owens and hits the Helluva Kick. Sami covers Owens but Shane pulls him out of the ring. Sami and Shane argue. Ziggler covers Owens for a 2 count but Sami runs in and breaks it up.

Corbin takes out Cena with the steel steps on the outside. Corbin brings the steps in and drops Sami with them, then Ziggler and Owens. Cena stumbles to his feet in the ring and Corbin goes for the steps shot but Cena blocks it. Cena grabs the steps and rocks Corbin with them twice, knocking him down. Cena grabs Corbin for the AA on the steel steps and he hits it. Cena covers but Ziggler breaks it up at the 2 count. Cena launches the steps out of the ring at Corbin. Ziggler superkicks Cena but Cena drops him with the AA. Cena goes for another AA but Owens runs in and stops it. Owens with a pop-up powerbomb on Cena. AJ springboards in out of nowhere and hits the Phenomenal Forearm on Owens for the pin.

Winner: AJ Styles

After the match, AJ stands tall with the WWE Title as we go to replays and his music plays. Shane stops and looks at Sami before making his exit. Cena watches from the corner as AJ celebrates with the WrestleMania 34 banner hanging high. The announcers hype Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles for WrestleMania. AJ looks up at the WrestleMania banner and talks about being champion. AJ heads to ringside and raises the title while looking up at the banner. Fastlane goes off the air.

