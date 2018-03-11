Mojo Rawley Reacts To 'You Can't Wrestle' Chants, WWE Fastlane Attendance, Fastlane Opening Video

- Above is the opening video package used for tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

- WWE announced 15,119 fans in attendance for tonight's sold out Fastlane pay-per-view from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

- Tonight's WWE Fastlane Kickoff pre-show saw Breezango team with their "Fashion Police deputy-in-training" Tye Dillinger to defeat Mojo Rawley, Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin in a six-man match that was just made today. Mojo tweeted the following on the loss and the "you can't wrestle" chants from fans: