WWE Announces Injury To Xavier Woods, Video From The Tag Team Massacre After Fastlane Title Match

As seen at tonight's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, the title match between The New Day and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos ended in a no contest after The Bludgeon Brothers, Harper and Rowan, came to ringside and destroyed both teams.

WWE noted after the show that Woods was suffering from a thoracic spine injury, contusions to the spine, and that he was being taken to a local hospital to be checked out. This is likely a storyline injury but Woods was stretchered away from ringside while the others were helped to the back by officials.

It appears Rowan and Harper are up for some sort of title match at WrestleMania 34, perhaps a Triple Threat with The New Day and The Usos or a Fatal 4 Way with another blue brand tag team.

Below is WWE's announcement on Woods with comments from a ringside doctor and shots from the carnage at Fastlane: