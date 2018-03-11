Bobby Roode On Randy Orton Being The Better Man (Video), AJ Styles - WWE Title Stat, Asuka Vs. Flair

- Above is video of Bobby Roode talking to Cathy Kelley after losing the WWE United States Title to Randy Orton at the Fastlane pay-per-view. Roode says this certainly was not the outcome he was looking for but he was in the ring with a 13-time world champion who has held every title in the company. Roode says he was beaten by the better man tonight.

Roode says his goal was to walk into his first WrestleMania and continue his legacy to become the greatest United States Champion in history but that's not going to happen. Roode says tomorrow is a new day and tomorrow, Orton will be the guy with the target on his back. Roode says you can bet on the rematch.

- WWE Champion AJ Styles is now the 11th Superstar to have multiple WWE Title reigns that have lasted 100+ days each, according to the WWE Stats Twitter account. The only multi-time WWE Champions to have all of their reigns last longer than 100 days each are Styles, WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage and WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino.

- As noted, Asuka vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is now official for WrestleMania 34 after The Empress of Tomorrow confronted Flair after her Fastlane win over Ruby Riott and made it known that she is using her Royal Rumble title shot for the blue brand title shot. Below are photos and videos from their face-off at Fastlane. It will be interesting to see how RAW Superstar Asuka is used on WWE TV going into WrestleMania and if she will continue to work RAW regularly.