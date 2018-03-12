Jeff Hardy Arrested For DWI Following Traffic Accident

Jeff Hardy was arrested on Saturday night for driving while impaired in Concord, North Carolina. Hardy was arrested at 10:39pm by the Concord Police Department after he was involved in a traffic crash. He was released later that evening.

The accident occurred around 8:11 pm on Concord Parkway. Hardy ran off the roadway and struck a guardrail, which caused his car to spin out into the middle of the right northbound lane. Hardy's license has been suspended for 30 days, and he has a court date scheduled for April 16th.

Hardy has two WWE Wellness policy violations which carried over with his return to the company last year. While a third policy violation would result in a termination, it should be noted that is only for positive tests for substances prohibited by the Wellness Policy "other than marijuana and alcohol."

Hardy has been out of action since suffering a torn right rotator cuff in September. We have reached out to WWE for comment and will provide it if we receive it.

@KOllomani, michael harrington and @MikeyRovellada contributed to this article.