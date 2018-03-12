AJ Styles & Shinsuke Nakamura Hype WrestleMania, Post-Fastlane Asuka Video, How Old Is Hideo Itami?

- Above is video of RAW Superstar Asuka talking with Cathy Kelley after confronting SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at last night's WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. Asuka is all smiles as she confirms that it will be The Empress of Tomorrow vs. The Queen at WrestleMania 34.

- WWE 205 Live Superstar Hideo Itami turns 37 years old today while ECW Original Little Guido turns 46 years old, former WWE star Ricky Ortiz turns 43 and former WWE Tough Enough winner Nidia turns 39. Also, today would have been the 95th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Mae Young.

- WWE Champion AJ Styles tweeted the following on his WrestleMania 34 match against Shinsuke Nakamura. Styles made the comments after retaining the title over John Cena, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin in the Six-Pack Challenge main event of WWE Fastlane. Styles wrote:

It's been called a dream match...

A fantasy born in Japan...



Open your eyes, pinch your arms.

AJ Styles vs. @ShinsukeN for the @WWE Championship in THE main event of @WrestleMania. — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) March 12, 2018

Nakamura also tweeted after Fastlane, where he defeated Rusev in the opening match. The Royal Rumble winner wrote the following on what will be his WrestleMania debut: