Shane McMahon Talks Complex SmackDown Situation (Video), AJ Styles Makes Bold Statement, WM Axxess

- Above is video of WWE Champion AJ Styles talking to Charly Caruso after his Six-Pack Challenge win at Fastlane last night. Regarding his WrestleMania 34 match against Shinsuke Nakamura, Styles says he and Nakamura are finally going to main event WrestleMania but it's plain and simple - he's going to kick Nakamura's ass.

- WWE artist Rob Schamberger revealed on Twitter that he will be doing a live painting of Asuka and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34 Axxess in New Orleans.

- Last night's WWE Fastlane main event saw Kevin Owens superkick SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon after Sami Zayn side-stepped to avoid the kick. Shane, who came out to watch the match from ringside before it began, had words with Sami and Owens throughout the match and ended up costing them pinfalls at different points. SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan, who has been involved with the storyline with Shane, Sami and Owens, was nowhere to be seen at Fastlane last night.

As seen below, Shane joined Renee Young and Sam Roberts for Talking Smack after Fastlane went off the air. Shane admits his emotions got the best of him and the superkick sent him off the edge. Shane goes on and talks about how he and Bryan have both called each other out on their emotions at times. Shane later said he respects Owens for his talent but that's it, and he will never forget what Owens did to Vince McMahon on SmackDown several months ago. Shane said trying to run the show with the situation with he, Bryan, Owens and Sami is becoming very complex, and he thinks Bryan is blinded by Sami and Owens, and living vicariously through them. Shane said he does not feel bad about costing Sami and Owens a title win but he may think differently on it later.