NJPW's New Japan Cup 2018 continued earlier today with SANADA defeating Chuckie T in the main event. Toru Yano also advanced after defeating Davey Boy Smith Jr. The winner of this 16-man, single-elimination tournament gets to pick either a IWGP Heavyweight, Intercontinental, or NEVER Openweight title shot at Sakura Genesis 2018 on April 1. Above are the first two matches from today's show (starts at 26:00 mark). Below are the full results:

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Desperado defeated Ren Narita and Ryusuke Taguchi

* Bad Luck Fale, Tanga Loa, and Yujiro Takahashi defeated Tetsuhiro Yagi, Shota Umino, and Yuji Nagata

* Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI defeated Tomoyuki Oka and Michael Elgin

* Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI defeated Taka Michinoku and Zack Sabre Jr

* Suzuki-gun defeated Toa Henare, David Finlay, Juice Robinson, and Hiroshi Tanahashi

* Tomohiro Ishii and Kazuchika Okada defeated Chase Owens and Kota Ibushi

* Toru Yano defeated Davey Boy Smith Jr. (New Japan Cup 2018 First Round Match)

* SANADA defeated Chuckie T (New Japan Cup 2018 First Round Match)





The next New Japan Cup show takes place early Wednesday at 5:30am ET. Here are the round two matches for the tournament.

* Michael Elgin vs. Juice Robinson

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Bad Luck Fale

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Kota Ibushi

* Toru Yano vs. SANADA