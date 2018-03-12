NJPW's New Japan Cup 2018 continued earlier today with SANADA defeating Chuckie T in the main event. Toru Yano also advanced after defeating Davey Boy Smith Jr. The winner of this 16-man, single-elimination tournament gets to pick either a IWGP Heavyweight, Intercontinental, or NEVER Openweight title shot at Sakura Genesis 2018 on April 1. Above are the first two matches from today's show (starts at 26:00 mark). Below are the full results:
#NJPW #njcup https://t.co/4ULitIni5Z pic.twitter.com/PlsxrGIgUw— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) March 12, 2018
* Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Desperado defeated Ren Narita and Ryusuke Taguchi
* Bad Luck Fale, Tanga Loa, and Yujiro Takahashi defeated Tetsuhiro Yagi, Shota Umino, and Yuji Nagata
* Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI defeated Tomoyuki Oka and Michael Elgin
* Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI defeated Taka Michinoku and Zack Sabre Jr
* Suzuki-gun defeated Toa Henare, David Finlay, Juice Robinson, and Hiroshi Tanahashi
* Tomohiro Ishii and Kazuchika Okada defeated Chase Owens and Kota Ibushi
* Toru Yano defeated Davey Boy Smith Jr. (New Japan Cup 2018 First Round Match)
* SANADA defeated Chuckie T (New Japan Cup 2018 First Round Match)
OMG, SANADA puts Chuck through the table!! #NJPW #njcup https://t.co/4ULitIni5Z pic.twitter.com/wvsu2cqbfU— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) March 12, 2018
The next New Japan Cup show takes place early Wednesday at 5:30am ET. Here are the round two matches for the tournament.
* Michael Elgin vs. Juice Robinson
* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Bad Luck Fale
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Kota Ibushi
* Toru Yano vs. SANADA