Conor McGregor Rips Rap Superstar, Bellator Reacts To Mirko Cro Cop - USADA Issue, Fabricio Werdum

- Former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum headlines this Saturday's UFC Fight Night 127 card live on UFC Fight Pass from London. In the video above, relive the evening that Werdum became champion when he defeated Cain Velasquez.

Werdum takes on former Bellator heavyweight champion Alexander Volkov in the main event from inside The O2 Arena.

- When Bellator announced plans for Mirko Cro Cop to meet Roy Nelson at Bellator 200 later this year, some questioned whether the promotion was allowed to use Cro Cop due to his failed drug test from 2015. Cro Cop announced his retirement after HGH was found in his drug test, but returned shortly after to fight for Rizin in Japan.

In 2016 he fought four times, going a perfect 4-0. He added another win this past December to his resume, improving to 36-11-2 overall. But he never served time on the sidelines due to the suspension. The two years has since passed, and Bellator president Scott Coker sees no issue with booking a rematch vs. Nelson.

"Here's the thing," Coker said in an interview with Jim Edwards of MMANYtt (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). "Mirko fights in Rizin, in Japan, and USADA has relationship with the UFC and they're in Japan all the time. Why didn't they go after him two years ago when he started fighting in Rizin? This is a question just because he's fighting for Bellator at our 200th event? To me it's like, if you wanted to take action, you should've took action a long time ago, because to me, honestly, when we booked it, we didn't even know there were issues. He's already fighting so we thought he was able to fight."

Cro Cop and Nelson fought at UFC 137 in 2011, with Nelson scoring a third round TKO victory. Bellator 200 takes place May 25 from London.

- UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor recently became embroiled in an online feud with 50 Cent. McGregor fired off the first shot on Instagram, calling out the rapper/actor and saying "I am made of granite. You need a bra. You jabbed up fool."