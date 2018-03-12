Jeff Hardy Blows Three Times Legal BAC Limit, More On His DWI Charge From Saturday's Arrest

As noted, Jeff Hardy was arrested and charged with Driving While Impaired on Saturday night after crashing 2016 Cadillac CTS-V and totaling it in Concord, NC. The accident happened at around 8:11pm and Hardy was arrested at 10:39, then released at 11:24 the same night.

TMZ reports that Hardy blew a BAC (blood alcohol level) of .25 on his Breathalyzer test, which is three times the legal limit. TMZ also notes that the DWI charge is a misdemeanor.

For those who missed it, Officer Kelemecz wrote the following on the accident in the police report:

"Driver of Vehicle #1 ran off the roadway to the right, in turn striking about 105 feet of guardrail before the back end of the car spun out 90 degrees to the left, coming to rest in the middle of the right N bound lane of travel. The driver was arrested and charged with DWI."

The police report listed an estimated $5,000 in damages to the 105 foot of guardrail, owned by the NC Department of Transportation, and that could be a factor in any restitution that Hardy is ordered to pay. Hardy's first court date is scheduled for Monday, April 16th in Cabarrus County. His driver's license has been suspended for 30 days, which is standard in NC following a DWI arrest.

WWE issued the following statement to us this morning:

"Jeff Hardy is responsible for his own personal actions. We are investigating the matter and awaiting information from local law enforcement officials."

Below is Hardy's mugshot photo from the arrest:

