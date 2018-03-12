Chris Jericho Returning To WWE Soon?

Chris Jericho has reportedly been contacted by WWE to be a part of the "Greatest Royal Rumble" event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, April 27th, according to a report from PWInsider. The event will feature a 50 man Royal Rumble match with John Cena, Triple H, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles and Braun Strowman already being announced for the bout.

PWInsider noted that it's not known if the appearance would be a one-off for Jericho, or part of a bigger return.

Jericho last wrestled at Wrestle Kingdom 12 in January, where he lost to Kenny Omega. His last appearance for NJPW was a day later at New Year Dash, where he attacked Tetsuya Naito towards the end of the show. It was believed that Jericho would be facing Naito at NJPW's Strong Style Evolved on March 25th, however that match has yet to be announced. Jericho was asked on Twitter last week if he was done with NJPW, to which he replied, "unfortunately yes." A lot of people took that tweet as Jericho working the internet, which he has done many times in the past.

Jericho's last wrestling related appearance was on the RAW 25th anniversary special on January 22nd. Jericho appeared in a backstage segment with Elias where he played guitar and sang a song about not wanting to walk with Elias because "[he's] a stupid idiot... who just made the list!"

Eric Robinson contributed to this article.