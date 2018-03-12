Triple H Welcomes Kid Rock To The WWE HOF, Goldberg On Upcoming Comedy TV Appearance, Tonight's RAW

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE RAW in this new video.

- The following was sent to us today to promote 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg's appearance on ABC's "The Goldbergs" comedy later this month:

Following in the path of other professional wrestlers turned actors, Bill Goldberg joins ABC's top-rated comedy "THE GOLDBERGS," when he appears as Coach Nick Mellor on the upcoming episode, "The Scrunchie Rule," on Wednesday, March 21 at 8 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. CST.

Goldberg as Mellor and his on-screen brother, Coach Rick Mellor (Bryan Callen) have a strained relationship, even temporarily moving into the Goldberg's house when brothers Adam and Barry Goldberg are away for a weekend. Leave it to Super Mom Beverly Goldberg (Wendi McLendon-Covey) for reuniting the coaching brothers and making them work through their differences and finding each other.

At the conclusion of the "Scrunchie Rule" episode, the coaching brothers, the Goldberg parents, and Goldberg siblings realize, "That's the thing about the people in your life whether you're forced to be together or find each other on your own, there's gonna be ups and downs. And, when you're willing to work through it all, even the most difficult changes, nothing can tear you apart. Not a fight with your roommate. Not the pain you feel when watching your kids leave the house. Because in the end, the love between all of you will never be lost."

"(Bill) Goldberg is a legit comedic genius," said Adam F. Goldberg, the show's executive producer. "We sit in our writing sessions and continuously think of ways to add to our show. One day, a writer kiddingly said, 'we should get (wrestler) Goldberg on our show.' I said, 'that's it, and that's no joke! We love him!'"

"I get to inject and infuse most, if not all, of the sayings the coaches throughout my entire career used to utter or yell at me," said Bill Goldberg. "It was kind of an homage of all the people who turned me into Goldberg throughout the years. It was really cool to yell and scream like they did to me. It was difficult to stop laughing between takes."

A former professional football player, Bill Goldberg rocketed to superstardom in the WCW, where he quickly became the heavyweight champion—he would also later become the heavyweight champ of the WWE. After burning bright for a short time, he moved on, carving out a career acting in action movies, playing tough guys and goons in films like Universal Soldier: The Return and Half Past Dead 2. He also played an evil Santa in Santa's Slay.

Bill Goldberg played defensive tackle collegiately for the Georgia Bulldogs, and, in 1990, was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams. He spent one season with the Rams and later joined the Atlanta Falcons.

He is the only person to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship, WWE's World Heavyweight Championship, and the WWE Universal Championship. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame at WrestleMania 34.

Among the many wrestlers who went onto star in movies and TV are Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and John Cena.

Adam F. Goldberg and Doug Robinson are executive producers. The episode is produced by Adam F. Goldberg Productions, Doug Robinson Productions, and Happy Madison in association with Sony Pictures Television.