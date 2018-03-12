Jim Cornette - WWE Photo Shoot Video For Tonight, The Bludgeon Brothers Fastlane Praise, WWE Stock

- A new episode of WWE Photo Shoot will air on the WWE Network after tonight's RAW goes off the air. The episode will focus on Jim Cornette. Above is a new preview for the episode and below is the synopsis:

"Always outspoken as a manager in the ring or as a creative voice behind-the-scenes, Jim Cornette pulls no punches on WWE Photo Shoot!"

- WWE stock was down 1.02% today, closing at $37.83 per share. Today's high was $38.33 and the low was $37.52.

- There was a good amount of social media praise for The Bludgeon Brothers, Rowan and Harper, following the tag team massacre at WWE Fastlane last night. As noted, The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos ended when Harper and Rowan interfered to destroy both teams, setting up a potential Triple Threat at WrestleMania 34 or a Fatal 4 Way with another team added. WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman and 2018 WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley tweeted the following on The Bludgeon Brothers:

Now that is carnage. Good lord. That is insane. The Bludgeon Brothers are no joke. Up until that point pretty good match. Not that they remember any of that now. #wwefastlane — Jonathan Coachman (@TheCoachrules) March 12, 2018

It's Sunday. You know what that means. — . (@LukeHarperWWE) March 12, 2018