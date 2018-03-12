Su Yung Comments On Rich Swann, First Impact Wrestling Vs. Lucha Underground Match Announced, MLW

- The first match has been announced for the upcoming Impact Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground event during WrestleMania weekend in New Orleans, LA. IMPACT Wrestling talent will face off against the stars of Lucha Underground on Friday, April 6, starting at 9:00 p.m. CT for WrestleCon at The Sugar Mill (1021 Convention Center Blvd.). Impact Wrestling revealed today that Dezmond Xavier, Andrew Everett & DJZ of Impact will battle the Lucha Underground trio of Drago, Aero Star and King Cuerno.

The event will stream live exclusively on IMPACT Wrestling's Twitch channel, which will feature over 10 hours of original daily content for three days that weekend, including exclusive podcasts and behind-the-scenes footage.

- Tickets went on sale this morning at MLWTickets.com for Major League Wrestling's next event, MLW: The World Championship Finals. The MLW World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned as tournament finalists Matt Riddle and Shane "Swerve" Strickland clash in Orlando on April 12th at Gilt Nightclub. Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of "VIP Packages" also available.

- As noted, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann announced on Twitter that he will be retiring from pro wrestling after finishing up his current commitments. Swann was apparently frustrated over not being able to get booked by some independent wrestling promoters because of his domestic incident in mid-December with his wife, Vannarah Riggs, a.k.a Su Yung in Impact Wrestling. Swann was arrested and charged for false imprisonment/kidnapping and misdemeanor battery (touching or striking) for the incident. All charges against Swann were dropped in late January after prosecutors determined that there was insufficient evidence to move forward with the case.

F4WOnline.com reported over the weekend that Swann has pulled himself from all of his scheduled appearances, including his bookings during WrestleMania weekend. Riggs took to Twitter over the weekend to support her husband, as seen below. She wrote:

I support & love my husband @GottaGetSwann to the fullest & he is my heart Respect our privacy & show him all the love 4 love will heal all I can admit I have demons and I am working on myself. Thank you for the support and love along the way. It has made me better like he did. @GottaGetSwann is no threat or harm to anyone. He is an amazing person and wrestler. I have known wrestling for love and he is wrestling. I will never give up on you, my love. You can do this! I believe in you @GottaGetSwann and so does the world. ? You want answers. I finally spoke. Accept and move foward. Otherwise you might as well take away my rights as a human. ?? #isupportSwann RT if you are down to see @GottaGetSwann kill it over & over like he always does in the squared circle. FAV if he is your favorite wrestler!

