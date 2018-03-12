The Undertaker Making WWE Appearance After WrestleMania?, Rey Mysterio Injury Note, Rusev Day

- Rey Mysterio was at the Lexington Comic Con over the weekend. According to Dave Meltzer on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Mysterio said at the fan fest that the Grade One partial left biceps tear that he suffered two weeks ago could keep him out of action for a month. It should be noted that Mysterio is scheduled to face Bestia 666 for the Crash this Sunday in Tijuana. He is also scheduled to square off against Jushin "Thunder" Liger at the NJPW Long Beach show on March 25th. So far he has yet to be publicly removed from either event, although Mysterio reportedly said that he doesn't know if he would be able to make the Long Beach show. Meltzer noted that "it's touch and go" whether Mysterio can make the match against Liger, and it "may be just go."

- WWE is apparently looking to really load up their "Greatest Royal Rumble" event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, April 27th. The event is the first part of a 10-year partnership with the Saudi General Sports Authority in support of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia's social and economic reform program. We noted earlier via PWInsider that Chris Jericho was contacted to be a part of the event. PWInsider is also reporting that The Undertaker will be appearing at the show "in some fashion." WWE is also reportedly working on more surprises for the show as they want the event to be "massive" and "impactful."

The Undertaker last appeared on WWE television to deliver a promo at the RAW 25th Anniversary show in January, and is rumored to be facing John Cena at WrestleMania 34.

