WWE has been using "Born For Greatness" by Papa Roach as one of the new RAW theme songs since January, along with "Charge Up The Power" by Goodbye June.

Papa Roach revealed on Twitter today that their song would also be used for the new RAW opening video. You can watch the new opening in the video above.

The band is no stranger to RAW. Their song, "To Be Loved" was the RAW theme from 2006 - 2009.

@KOllomani contributed to this article.