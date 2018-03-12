Ric Flair And Charlotte Flair Hype WrestleMania Match, The New Day - Nickelodeon Video, WWE Network

- Above is The New Day's commercial for Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards, which will be hosted by John Cena on March 24th.

- Two WWE Network Shorts Collections were updated today - the "Road Stories" Collection on WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley and the "Creme of the Crop" Collection on WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage.

- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair took to Twitter today and wrote the following on Charlotte's WrestleMania 34 match with Asuka:

Congratulations To My Phenomenal Daughter @MsCharlotteWWE On Her Victory In A Great Match At Fast Lane! I Couldn't Be Prouder. I Am Blessed Enough To See Her Partake In the Biggest Match In Women's Wrestling History. @WWEAsuka @WWE pic.twitter.com/Eu0Kt4n0Vx — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 12, 2018