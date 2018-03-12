WrestlingInc.com

Ric Flair And Charlotte Flair Hype WrestleMania Match, The New Day - Nickelodeon Video, WWE Network

By Marc Middleton | March 12, 2018

- Above is The New Day's commercial for Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards, which will be hosted by John Cena on March 24th.

John Cena On Why He Wouldn't Mind Missing WrestleMania This Year, Rumored Rey Mysterio Mania Match
- Two WWE Network Shorts Collections were updated today - the "Road Stories" Collection on WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley and the "Creme of the Crop" Collection on WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage.

- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair took to Twitter today and wrote the following on Charlotte's WrestleMania 34 match with Asuka:



