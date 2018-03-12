SPOILERS ** WWE Main Event Tapings For This Week

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Detroit for this week's Main Event episode:
* Goldust defeated Curt Hawkins
* Hideo Itami and Akira Tozawa defeated TJP and Jack Gallagher
