WWE announced on tonight's RAW that the first-ever Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal will take place at WrestleMania 34 as a way to honor the legacy of the WWE Hall of Famer.

No word yet on participants for the battle royal but it was noted that female Superstars from all brands will be able to compete.

It's believed that the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will also take place this year but WWE has not confirmed it.

Below is the updated card for WrestleMania 34, which takes place from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on April 8th:

WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. AJ Styles

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. The Miz

RAW Women's Title Match

TBA vs. Alexa Bliss

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair

Finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament

Cedric Alexander or Roderick Strong vs. Mustafa Ali or Drew Gulak

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H

Fifth Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

First-Ever Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal