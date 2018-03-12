WINC Podcast (3/12): WWE RAW Review With Matt Morgan, Jeff Hardy's Arrest, Kid Rock

Matt Morgan, Raj Giri, and Glenn Rubenstein are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:

- WWE RAW Review

- Jeff Hardy's DWI arrest.

- Kid Rock in the WWE Hall of Fame.

- The Undertaker and Chris Jericho being added to the Greatest Royal Rumble event.

And more!

