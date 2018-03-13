Shane McMahon To Make WrestleMania Announcement, Seth Rollins On Losing To Finn Balor, Hideo Itami

- Above is a preview for this week's WWE SmackDown, featuring a WrestleMania 34 announcement from SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon and Asuka's first blue brand appearance as she prepares to face SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in New Orleans.
- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Detroit for this week's Main Event episode:
* Goldust vs. Curt Hawkins
* Hideo Itami and Akira Tozawa vs. TJP and Jack Gallagher
- Seth Rollins tweeted the following on his loss to Finn Balor on this week's RAW:
Wasn't myself tonight. Back home to focus and mend. With Mania right around the corner, there's no time for mistakes. The time to move is now. #raw— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) March 13, 2018