WWE On Roman Reigns' Storyline Suspension, Ultimate Deletion Preview, Sheamus On Braun Strowman

- Above is a new preview for The Ultimate Deletion between Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy, which will air during next Monday's WWE RAW from Dallas, TX. The match was taped at The Hardy Compound in Cameron, NC last week.

- As noted, Vince McMahon announced on Monday's RAW that Roman Reigns has been "temporarily suspended" for his disrespectful behavior when accusing Vince of playing favorites with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. For those still wondering, this is just an angle that is part of the WrestleMania build for the match. WWE announced the following on the storyline suspension:

Roman Reigns temporarily suspended Per WWE Chairman Mr. McMahon, Roman Reigns is temporarily suspended, effective immediately. The suspension came moments after Reigns publicly criticized The Chairman for choosing not to punish Universal Champion Brock Lesnar when The Beast Incarnate did not appear live in Detroit to meet The Big Dog face-to-face as scheduled, four weeks before their title bout at WrestleMania 34. Stay with WWE.com and all of WWE's social media platforms as new details on Reigns' WWE status become available on The Road to WrestleMania.

- RAW Tag Team Sheamus took to Twitter after this week's RAW and wrote the following after Braun Strowman won the tag team battle royal to become new #1 contenders to The Bar for a WrestleMania 34 title shot. Speculation is Braun vs. Cesaro and Sheamus in a Handicap Match in New Orleans or Braun being put with Elias to form a new tag team.