Ronda Rousey Removed From More Upcoming RAWs Before WrestleMania, Rousey On Ellen Note

As seen on RAW tonight, Ronda Rousey did not appear on the show, despite WWE announcing last week that Rousey would appear on every RAW until WrestleMania. Rousey will be teaming up with Kurt Angle to face Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34 on Sunday, April 8th in New Orleans.

"Raw is about to get a lot more Rowdy!" the WWE statement read last Monday. "It has been announced that Ronda Rousey will appear on every single episode of Raw leading up to WrestleMania... What impact will Rousey have on the Road to WrestleMania? Tune in to Raw every week to find out!"

WWE has since updated their advertising and removed Rousey from the next two RAWs, as well as deleting their original article about Rousey's RAW appearances. Rousey is now slated to appear at one RAW before WrestleMania, the April 2nd show from the Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

No reason has been given for the change in Rousey's schedule, although it could always be to give her more time to prepare for the match. As noted, Rousey is scheduled to appear on Ellen this week, although she will be appearing on Tuesday and not Wednesday as we originally reported. The description for the episode reads:

...Making her return to The Ellen Show, it's "Rowdy" RONDA ROUSEY! The former UFC Bantamweight Champion recently set her sights on WWE, and is booked for a match at WWE's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania! She'll tell Ellen all about her move from UFC to WWE in her first interview since making the decision. Don't miss it!

@KOllomani and @johndelvally contributed to this article.