Fans Upset After This Week's RAW, Kevin Owens Reacts To Shane McMahon At RAW, Kid Rock WWE HOF Video

- Above is the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame video package for the Celebrity Inductee, Kid Rock.

- There was no dark main event after this week's RAW in Detroit went off the air. Correspondent Ed Haynes sent word that fans were upset because there was no eight-man dark main event as advertised and no appearances by Ronda Rousey or WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, who were also advertised. The eight-man match that was scheduled had RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar, Kane and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz taking on Braun Strowman, John Cena, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

- Kevin Owens tweeted the following on SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon being spotted on this week's RAW in the Gorilla Position segment with Roman Reigns and Vince McMahon while the blue brand crew was in Dayton, OH for a non-televised live event. It's believed that the feud with Shane, Owens and Sami Zayn, and perhaps SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan, will further on this week's SmackDown as Shane is scheduled to make a WrestleMania 34 announcement. Owens wrote: