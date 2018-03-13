John Cena Hypes Undertaker Challenge, Backstage Absolution Video, Fans On Braun Strowman - The Bar

- This week's WWE RAW saw Sasha Banks defeat Sonya Deville in singles action. The post-match angle featured Absolution leader Paige barking orders as Deville and Mandy Rose double teamed Banks. Above is post-match video of Mike Rome getting shut down when trying to get backstage comments from the group. Sonya says they were left standing and Banks was the one laying on the ground hurt, which is exactly the result they were looking for. Sonya goes on and says nothing will ever get in between Absolution as they have each other's backs.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if RAW General Manager Kurt Angle should allow Braun Strowman to challenge RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar by himself in a Handicap Match at WrestleMania 34. As of this writing, 76% voted, "Yes. He won the Battle Royal and earned the opportunity, no matter how unusual it is." The rest went with, "No. He shouldn't have been in a Tag Team Battle Royal by himself and the result should be overturned."

As noted, there's speculation on Braun being put with Elias to make it Braun & Elias vs. Sheamus & Cesaro for the titles.

- John Cena tweeted the following after challenging The Undertaker to a WrestleMania 34 match during this week's RAW. No word yet on if Taker will be on next week's RAW in Dallas to answer the challenge but it looks like the match is happening after they went pretty far with the tease on RAW. Cena's fiery promo on The Dead Man took shots at him for having an ego and for posting workout clips to his wife's Instagram account.

For those who missed it, below is video from Cena's segment on RAW: