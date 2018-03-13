News For Tonight's WWE SmackDown, 205 Live, MMC - Fastlane Fallout, Shane McMahon Announcement, More

Tonight's WWE SmackDown, WWE Mixed Match Challenge and WWE 205 Live will take place from the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN with the fallout from Fastlane as the Road to WrestleMania 34 heats up.

SmackDown will feature a WrestleMania announcement from SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon as he deals with the fallout from Fastlane. SmackDown will also feature the first blue brand appearance for Asuka, who will challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania.

Tonight's Mixed Match Challenge bout will be the final second round match with Flair and Bobby Roode vs. Rusev and Lana. Tonight's 205 Live episode will see the second round of the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament continue with Roderick Strong vs. Cedric Alexander.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's blue brand show:

* Shane McMahon to make a WrestleMania announcement

* Asuka to make her first SmackDown LIVE appearance after challenging Charlotte Flair

* AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura's Road to WrestleMania begins

* How will Randy Orton deal with the target on his back?

* How have The Bludgeon Brothers changed the SmackDown Tag Team division?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and join us at 8pm EST for live coverage.