WWE Live Event Results From Dayton (3/12): Randy Orton's First Defense, WWE Title Fatal 4 Way, More

Thanks to Ron Moss for the following WWE live event results from Monday's show in Dayton, Ohio:

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler

* Jinder Mahal defeated Sin Cara

* Zack Ryder, Tyler Breeze and Fandango defeated Mike Kanellis, Mojo Rawley and Primo Colon

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over The New Day, Rusev & Aiden English and Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable

* WWE United States Champion Randy Orton retained over Bobby Roode

* SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Naomi defeated Carmella, Natalya & Lana and Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan

* WWE Champion AJ Styles retained over Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin in a Fatal 4 Way