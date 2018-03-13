Seth Rollins Comments On Dean Ambrose Missing WrestleMania 34

Seth Rollins was recently interviewed by MLive to promote the Raw show in Detroit. As announced by Kurt Angle, Rollins will be in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 34 with Finn Balor to compete against The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship. This opportunity came after both Rollins and Balor defeated Miz in singles matches on the same Raw, attempting to carve their own paths to compete on the biggest stage of the year.

Rollins commented on having the opportunity to win the IC title for the first time, saying, "I've now got a big match at Wrestlemania. A triple threat match for the Intercontinental Title. For me, my eyes are still on The Miz and the IC title and becoming champion."

See Also Seth Rollins And The Miz Hype WrestleMania 34 Match

Just a year after breaking ground by becoming the first (and only, as of now) person to ever win a Money in the Bank contract and cash it in at WrestleMania, he was forced to miss WrestleMania 32 due to injury. Forced to sit on the sidelines, Rollins recalls what he took away during this time of recovery.

"The biggest thing is to try and roll with it and don't turn away from your feelings," said Rollins. "It's going to be ok to feel sad, angry and frustrated, but try not to let yourself be negative. Turn it into a positive and use that as motivation to get back faster."

Now, his former Shield brethren and Tag Team Championship partner, Dean Ambrose, is forced to miss WrestleMania 34 and sit on the sidelines due to injury. Rollins commented on Ambrose being forced to sit out this year.

"Neither of us, myself and Dean, had ever suffered any major injuries," Rollins said. "For me, in the months I was recovering, it was a good experience to step back away from being a pro wrestler and be myself and live my life and experience some things I never had the time for. If you're going to get hurt, the period around Wrestlemania is the worst time. Ambrose is the man. He'll be back. It's not about Wrestlemania this year, it's about Wrestlemania next year and the year after that. It's about the long term."

Rollins also commented on what he has learned from his ill-fated injury that cost him a spot on the WrestleMania 32 card.

"I think I'm just more aware of the little things with my body than I was before," said Rollins. "I felt so invincible. I took for granted the little nagging injuries and didn't treat them the way I should have. Not that I could have prevented the major injury. It was a freak accident. It's not like my body wasn't prepared. It didn't just give out on me. I think for me my physical awareness has gotten better and I'm better at keeping up with the little injuries."

Source: MLive