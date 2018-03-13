WrestlingInc.com

The Bar Reacts To WrestleMania Match (Video), The Miz On His Triple Threat, WrestleMania Superstore

By Marc Middleton | March 13, 2018

- As noted, Braun Strowman apparently earned a RAW Tag Team Title shot at WrestleMania 34 by winning a tag team battle royal on last night's RAW. Above is post-show video of RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar lashing out over the news. Cesaro pointed out that the victory wasn't legal because Strowman isn't in a tag team.

- WWE announced the following details on the WrestleMania 34 Superstore in New Orleans that will be open during WrestleMania Week next month:

THE LARGEST SELECTION OF WRESTLEMANIA & WWE MERCHANDISE UNDER ONE ROOF

Store Hours & Location
Located at WrestleMania Axxess within the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

Ernest N. Morial Convention Center
900 Convention Center Blvd
New Orleans, LA 70130

HOURS:
Thursday 4/5 | Noon - 11 pm
Friday 4/6 | 10 am - 10 pm
Saturday 4/7 | 8 am - 11 pm
Sunday 4/8 | 8 am - 1 pm

Browse the largest selection of WrestleMania & WWE merchandise under one roof! The WrestleMania 34 Superstore has over 700 items and includes exclusive Superstore-only merchandise.

The store is open to the public, no ticket required.

Superstar Autograph Signings
Try to arrive early, as a maximum of 300 wristbands will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Thursday 4/5: Rusev, 1:00pm
Friday 4/6: Elias, 11am

Superstars' availability and times are subject to change. Limit one item to be signed per Superstar.

- WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz posted the following on his WrestleMania 34 Triple Threat with Finn Balor and Seth Rollins after having the two as guests on MizTV last night:

#TFW you realize that Finn and Seth's #Wrestlemania moment will be hearing my theme song twice in one night... #andStill


