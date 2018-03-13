WWE Roster Changes Coming Soon?, Matt Hardy On Ultimate Deletion Changing WWE Forever, Ronda Rousey

- WWE posted this video looking at Ronda Rousey's Road to WrestleMania 34, where she will team with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle to face Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in mixed tag team action.

- It looks like there will be some RAW and SmackDown roster changes after WrestleMania 34. It was mentioned on last night's RAW that there have been rumors of another Superstar Shake-up taking place after the big event in New Orleans next month.

- Matt Hardy tweeted the following on The Ultimate Deletion airing on next week's RAW episode. Matt says the match with Bray Wyatt, which was taped last week at his compound in North Carolina, will change WWE forever.