Kenny Omega And Cody In Latest Being The Elite, Top NJPW Star Added To ROH Supercard Of Honor, More

- Above is episode 96 of Being the Elite ("The Confrontation") where Adam Page has a confrontation with Joey Ryan at a wrestling show. Cody and The Young Bucks show up (to the surprise of the crowd) and act like the "cast" who's filming Page and Ryan for BTE. Cody continues to stir the pot by telling Nick Jackson maybe he should think about singles wrestling since Matt is always tagging out due to his bad back. We see additional footage of Kenny Omega dressing as Bury the Bear and attacking Cody at ROH 16th Anniversary Show. Finally, it looks like Flip Gordon may have a crush on Brandi Rhodes.

- As noted, NJPW planned a fan expo on March 24, the day before their Strong Style Evolved match that would feature matches, meets and greets, and a signing ceremony between IWGP US Champion Jay White and Hangman Page. NJPW announced that event is now sold out.

- Ring of Honor continues to build up its big Supercard of Honor XII event on April 7 with the announcement of Kota Ibushi appearing at the show. Here's the updated card:

* Dalton Castle (c) vs. Marty Scurll (ROH World Championship)

* Cody vs. Kenny Omega

* Women of Honor Tournament Finals

* Women of Honor Tournament Semis (Pre-Show)

* Tomohiro Ishii and Kota Ibushi to compete