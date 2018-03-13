WWE Corporate & Performer Salaries Revealed For Vince McMahon, Triple H, Shane McMahon (Updated)

A WWE Corporate filing from earlier this month revealed the following corporate salaries:

* WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon was paid $1,400,000 in 2017. He was paid $1,325,000 in 2016 and will be paid $1,400,000 in 2018

* WWE Co-President George Barrios was paid $783,510 in 2017. He was paid $764,400 in 2016 and will be paid $870,000 in 2018

* WWE Co-President Michelle Wilson was paid $791,044 in 2017. She was paid $771,750 in 2016 and will be paid $870,000 in 2018

* WWE Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative Paul Levesque (Triple H) was paid $650,000 in 2017. He was paid $606,375 in 2016 and will be paid $684,125 in 2018

* WWE Executive Producer & Chief Global Television Production Kevin Dunn was paid $909,560 in 2017. He was paid $909,560 in 2016 and will be paid $925,000 in 2018

Another part of the filing revealed the following salaries paid to Triple H, Shane McMahon and Stephanie McMahon for their work as talents, due to their relationship to Vince:

* Shane McMahon was paid performance fees and royalties of approximately $1.3 million for his work as a performer and SmackDown Commissioner in 2017

* Stephanie McMahon was paid $2.2 million in 2017 for her role as RAW Commissioner on TV and her role as Chief Brand Ambassador

* Triple H was paid $1.5 million in 2017 for his role as a performer, in addition to the corporate salary mentioned above

Below is the overall compensation, which includes salaries, stock awards, non-equity incentive plan compensation and other compensation:

* WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon received $3,087,537 in 2017 and $3,071,600 in 2016

* WWE Co-President George Barrios received $1,943,808 in 2017. He received $4,311,056 in 2016

* WWE Co-President Michelle Wilson received $1,962,637 in 2017. She received $4,317,617 in 2016

* WWE Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative Paul Levesque (Triple H) received $3,223,716 in 2017. He received $3,993,417 in 2016

* WWE Executive Producer & Chief Global Television Production Kevin Dunn received $2,306,369 in 2017. He received $4,637,652 in 2016

Update 3/13 12:15 ET: Included overall compensation