Elias On Plans For His WrestleMania 34 Performance, How He Feels About Finding Success On RAW

Elias recently spoke with Sportskeeda at this link. Below are highlights from the interview:

On RAW you've seen a lot of success so far, you've been in main events, you've pinned John Cena, you've been a part of the Elimination Chamber. How has it been taking it all in on a personal level?

It's definitely satisfying to be in the main events and to reach a certain level, but as far as personal goals go, personal feelings, I feel like I'm not even close to where I want to be yet. I feel like I'm only starting my path towards the very top. As far as success and where I'm at right now, that's for everybody else to decide. I know where I want to be.

What do you have planned for your performance at WrestleMania?

At WrestleMania, the performance will be something that you've not seen Elias do yet. We call it the grandest spectacle of them all right? I'm the grandest performer on Monday Night RAW, I'm the grandest performer in WWE. It's only fitting that at WrestleMania, the biggest show we have, I put on the biggest performance you've ever seen.

Source: Sportskeeda