Kevin Owens Responds To Weight Jab, Kid Rock - WrestleMania 34 Note, John Cena & Nikki Bella Video

- Above is video of Nikki Bella and John Cena at SXSW in Austin, TX over the weekend for the premiere of Cena's new "Blockers" movie.

- WWE has confirmed that Kid Rock's "New Orleans" single will be used as one of the WrestleMania 34 theme songs. This was actually first revealed back in January during a WrestleMania video promo but WWE mentioned the theme on Monday during the announcement for Rock's 2018 WWE Hall of Fame induction into the Celebrity Wing. No word yet on if Rock might perform the song in New Orleans.

- As noted, Kevin Owens took to Twitter last night and knocked SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon for being at RAW instead of working the blue brand live event in Dayton, OH. A fan responded with a jab at Owens' weight, which led to another instance of Owens using a profile photo against a user. You can see the exchange below:

Well, Kevin, I wouldn't want to be anywhere near your fat, whiny ass either. — Aaron Hall (@GoodThings2Life) March 13, 2018