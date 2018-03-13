Braun Strowman On His Travelling Partner, Who He Wants To Feud With

As seen on Raw, Braun Strowman cut a promo stating that although he does not have a path to WrestleMania, he is going to carve one out to make sure he gets there. The main event of the show was a tag team battle royal to determine who the number one contenders are for the Raw Tag Team Championship. After all the teams were in the ring, Strowman entered himself in the match, and eventually won.

Strowman was interviewed by CBS Detroit to promote the Raw appearance, as well as WrestleMania. Strowman discussed his time as a strongman, and how it helped him develop his current character. Strowman admitted that he was shy growing up, but competing in strongman competitions allowed him to develop a personality and perform in front of crowds. He stated that the louder the crowds were, the stronger he became, which mirrors his character in the WWE.

In addition to discussing his NFL tryout, Strowman was also asked who he travels with in the WWE, as seen in the video above.

"I usually travel with Bray Wyatt," said Strowman. "We've gone astray per se as being a team, but our friendship is gonna go down forever. Bray is a very, very close friend of mine."

Strowman also revealed that he is interested in feuding with Wyatt one day.

"I look forward to possibly having a rivalry with him," Strowman said. "He's an unbelievable talent. He's one of the best guys we have as far as speaking, in-ring ability, everything. He's the total package, and he taught me a lot coming up with my time with the Wyatt Family, and yeah I'm sure it'll come back one day full circle with the monster and his per se creator goes at it."

In August of 2015, Strowman made his main roster debut by attacking Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose to reveal himself as the newest member of the Wyatt Family. He would break away from the group at the WWE draft in July of 2016, as Wyatt and Erick Rowan were drafted to SmackDown (Luke Harper was undrafted due to a knee injury, but made his return at No Mercy to assist Wyatt in defeating Randy Orton).

Since his run as a singles competitor, Strowman has main-evented three pay-per-views to get an opportunity at Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship, competing against him at No Mercy, as well as multi-person matches at SummerSlam '17 and the 2018 Royal Rumble.



