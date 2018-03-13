WrestlingInc.com

Will There Be Two Battle Royals At WrestleMania 34?, Alexa Bliss Trains With Sheamus (Video), Big E

By Marc Middleton | March 13, 2018

- Above is the latest video from RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus and his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel, featuring a workout with RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss.

- As noted, WWE announced this week that the first-ever Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal will take place at WrestleMania 34 with female Superstars from WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown competing. For those wondering, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio today that the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal is still scheduled for WrestleMania 34.

WWE Announcement On The First Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal, Superstars React, Video Preview
See Also
WWE Announcement On The First Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal, Superstars React, Video Preview

- Big E will be taking over the Champs Sports Snapchat account during tonight's SmackDown episode. He tweeted the following on the promotion and mentioned The Bludgeon Brothers:


Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WWE Fastlane Results

Most Popular

Back To Top