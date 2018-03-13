WrestlingInc.com

Becky Lynch Talks Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal, Her Thoughts On Alexa Bliss Finding Success

By Marc Middleton | March 13, 2018

Becky Lynch recently spoke with Sportskeeda at this link. Below are highlights from the interview:

What do you think of Alexa Bliss and all that she's achieved on RAW after moving away from SmackDown Live?

She's what, two-time RAW Women's Champion? That's good. I guess I haven't seen her wrestle in a long time. So, that's an important part of being a Champion. But I thought the Women's Elimination Chamber match was brilliant.

WWE Announcement On The First Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal, Superstars React, Video Preview
See Also
WWE Announcement On The First Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal, Superstars React, Video Preview

What do you think of the Fabulous Moolah as a representative for the Women's Division in the Battle Royal?

She's one of the most well-known women in WWE history and I think that when people think of the famous women of the past, they think of the Fabulous Moolah. That's why the Battle Royal is being named after her.

Source: Sportskeeda

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WWE Fastlane Results

Most Popular

Back To Top