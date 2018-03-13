Becky Lynch Talks Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal, Her Thoughts On Alexa Bliss Finding Success

Becky Lynch recently spoke with Sportskeeda at this link. Below are highlights from the interview:

What do you think of Alexa Bliss and all that she's achieved on RAW after moving away from SmackDown Live?

She's what, two-time RAW Women's Champion? That's good. I guess I haven't seen her wrestle in a long time. So, that's an important part of being a Champion. But I thought the Women's Elimination Chamber match was brilliant.

What do you think of the Fabulous Moolah as a representative for the Women's Division in the Battle Royal?

She's one of the most well-known women in WWE history and I think that when people think of the famous women of the past, they think of the Fabulous Moolah. That's why the Battle Royal is being named after her.

Source: Sportskeeda