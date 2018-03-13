WWE Announcer Addresses Commentary Botch, Brock Lesnar Hosts Wrestlers At Live Event (Photo), Cesaro

- Above is the latest Clash with Cesaro video from Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, featuring the RAW Tag Team Champion teasing a WrestleMania 34 weekend tournament on the channel.
- WWE announcer Corey Graves tweeted the following in response to fan complaints he received after misquoting The Joker during Ruby Riott vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at Sunday's Fastlane pay-per-view. The quote Graves used actually came from Alfred, referring to The Joker.
Dear Internet,— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) March 12, 2018
I realize that I incorrectly credited a quote to the wrong fictional character.
Thank god you are here to correct me.
I'm sure you are much better equipped to do my job than I am. ??#WWEFastlane
- As seen below, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman hosted University of Minnesota wrestlers Bobby & Gable Steveson at the weekend WWE live event in Minneapolis. Lesnar defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz that night.
What an honor and a pleasure for @BrockLesnar and me to host THE STEVESON BROS @GSteveson and @Bosteveson197 this evening at @TargetCenterMN @WWE #WWEMinny #UniversityOfMinnesota #YourHumbleAdvocate #UniversalChampion #GableSteveson #BobbySteveson #NCAA #2020Olympics pic.twitter.com/5TGyYs9XGQ— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) March 10, 2018