WrestlingInc.com

Identity Of Squash Victim From RAW, Injured WWE Star Continues Rehab (Video), John Cena - Auto Geek

By Marc Middleton | March 13, 2018

- Above is the latest episode of John Cena's "Auto Geek" series from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel, featuring a "Debate Edition" on the Ferrari vs. the McLaren 675LT.

- The woman who wrestled as Joan King on last night's WWE RAW in Detroit for the squash loss to Nia Jax was local wrestler Shayla Hyde, who goes by the name The Wicked Witch. She tweeted the following after the loss:


Nia Jax On If She's Excited For Ronda Rousey's WWE Debut, Sasha Banks Dissing Rousey, Seth Rollins
See Also
Nia Jax On If She's Excited For Ronda Rousey's WWE Debut, Sasha Banks Dissing Rousey, Seth Rollins

- Below is the latest rehab clip from Samir Singh, who has been out of January after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL:


Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WWE Fastlane Results

Most Popular

Back To Top