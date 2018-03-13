WrestlingInc.com

WWE Tag Team Star Teases Singles Run?, Stephanie McMahon Trains (Video), WWE MMC Promos For Tonight

By Marc Middleton | March 13, 2018

- Above are promos to hype tonight's WWE Mixed Match Challenge bout, featuring Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair taking on Rusev and Lana. As noted, the winners of tonight's match will face the winners of the Second Chance vote next.

- Karl Anderson says he's really about to emerge and show WWE fans what he's all about. Anderson made the following Twitter comments after going at it with Braun Strowman in the RAW battle royal last night:


Karl Anderson On Who Is The Best Wrestler In The World Today, The Rise Of Kenny Omega, AJ Styles
See Also
Karl Anderson On Who Is The Best Wrestler In The World Today, The Rise Of Kenny Omega, AJ Styles

- Below is the latest workout clip from Stephanie McMahon as she and Triple H prepare to face Ronda Rousey and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34:


Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WWE Fastlane Results

Most Popular

Back To Top