Backstage Update On WrestleMania 34 Plans For Braun Strowman And The Bar

As noted, it looks like Braun Strowman will be facing RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar at WrestleMania 34 after winning a #1 contenders battle royal on RAW. There's been speculation on Elias being added with Braun to make it Elias & Strowman vs. Cesaro & Sheamus but right now WWE is promoting the Handicap Match for the titles.

Braun becoming #1 contender came after WWE decided they didn't need Braun for the WrestleMania 34 main event between Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. We noted this week that WWE officials are now confident that Braun wasn't needed for the main event, to replace Reigns or Lesnar. There was concern over Braun needing to replace Reigns over filmmaker Jon Bravo's investigation into Reigns being a customer of jailed steroids dealer Richard Rodriguez. WWE recently made the decision to move forward with Reigns vs. Lesnar, leaving Braun without any plans after being pulled from the singles match with WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz.

See Also Braun Strowman On His Travelling Partner, Who He Wants To Feud With

WWE officials did not want to commit to WrestleMania plans for The Bar or Braun because of how everything was up in the air. They knew that Braun would be doing something with The Bar and the original plan was for the three to participate in just a segment but now it appears there will be a match. One of the original rumors on The Bar's WrestleMania 34 plans had them being challenged by two Superstars that were not teaming together yet. This could fit with Elias being put with Braun to make it a tag team match in New Orleans. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio added that Vince McMahon will make the final decision on Braun having a partner or not and he may have already decided on the direction but if he has, he hasn't told anyone that would be in the know as final plans are still up in the air.

Source: F4WOnline