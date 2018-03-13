Randy Orton On Going To WrestleMania As Champion (Video), Hideo Itami & Akira Tozawa Update, Stock

- Above is video of new WWE United States Champion Randy Orton talking to Sam Roberts and Renee Young on Talking Smack after his win over Bobby Roode at WWE Fastlane on Sunday. Orton admits Jinder Mahal gets under his skin a bit but says Bobby Roode hasn't been here long enough to have that same opportunity. Orton says if Roode does start getting under his skin, he will find his name on the same list as Jinder. Orton gives props to Roode and says he has the upmost respect for him. Regarding WrestleMania 34, Orton acknowledges that there is a lot of sign pointing going on and says it's always nice going into WrestleMania with a title around your waist. Orton says he's shouldering the weight of having this title and he wants to represent it the best he can, and that's what he plans on doing.

- WWE stock was down 1.24% today, closing at $37.36 per share. Today's high was $38.08 and the low was $37.26.

See Also WWE To Introduce Cruiserweight Tag Team Titles After WrestleMania 34

- As noted, tonight's WWE 205 Live episode will feature Cedric Alexander vs. Roderick Strong with the winner going to WrestleMania 34 for the finals of the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament. No other matches have been announced but it looks like the new team of Hideo Itami and Akira Tozawa will be back in action tonight as Tozawa tweeted the following: