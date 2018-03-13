WWE Superstars To Rap Battle Against GLOW Stars, Tamina Snuka Injury Update (Photo), WWE RAW Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Detroit.

- Squared Circle Sirens reports that TBS will be taping several "Drop The Mic" episodes on March 18 with a PRO vs. GLOW theme, featuring WWE Superstars vs. stars from the "GLOW" series on Netflix. "Drop The Mic" is based on the celebrity rap battle segments from "The Late Late Late Show" with James Corden. It will be Carmella, Alicia Fox, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella taking on Britney Young, Jackie Tohn, Sunita Mani and Kate Nash. No word yet on when the episode will air but it will be in the upcoming second season.

- Tamina Snuka is getting closer to returning to the ring after undergoing surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff back in early February. She tweeted the following update today: